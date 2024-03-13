Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Bans Extravagant Gifts After Phatisani, Chikuse Received Cars From Chivayo

STATE owned Zimpapers has banned employees from receiving extravagant gifts, after controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo gifted radio presenters, Phathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse with cars.

Sibanda and Chikuse were given Toyota Aqua vehicles last month, joining a long list of the beneficiaries of a spending spree by Chivayo.

This followed a radio interview with the duo.

This has reportedly forced Zimpapers to introduce a gift policy to its employees to turn down gifts worth over US$100 ostensibly to ensure "ethical behaviour".

"Officials and employees are prohibited from giving gifts to clients, vendors, business partners or external parties that could be perceived as influencing business decisions or creating a conflict of interest.

"Officials and employees may give gifts of nominal value (less than $100) to clients or business partners as a token of appreciation or goodwill. Any gift given on behalf of Zimpapers must be approved by the employee's supervisor or the HR department.

"Officials and employees are encouraged to give gifts that are in line with the recipient's cultural norms and preferences," said a memo signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pikirayi Deketeke, Zimpapers employees.

The statement further read: "Any gift received on behalf of Zimpapers must be reported to the employee's supervisor or the HR department and recorded for transparency and audit purposes in the company's gift declaration register.

"Violation of this gift declaration policy may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment. Employees who have questions about whether a gift is appropriate should consult with their supervisor or the HR department."