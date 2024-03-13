Kenya Hits Pause Button On Peacekeeping Mission to Turbulent Haiti

Nairobi — The Kenyan government has halted its intended deployment of police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

The decision was revealed by Korir Sing'oei, the Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, who cited the resignation of Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, on Monday as the reason for the halt.

"There has been a fundamental change in circumstances as a result of the complete breakdown of law and order and the subsequent resignation of the PM of Haiti," Sing'oei is quoted by AFP.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, also serving as the Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), announced Prime Minister Henry's resignation.

Since February 2024, Henry has been absent from his country after journeying to Kenya to finalize a reciprocal agreement with President William Ruto.

President Ruto agreed to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti, a nation largely under gang control.

The escalation of violence left the Prime Minister and other senior officials he had traveled with to Kenya stranded in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Following the establishment of a transitional government in conflict-ridden Haiti, PS Sing'oei affirmed Kenya's commitment to proceeding with the deployment of the 1,000 police officers.

"Without a political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, hence government will await the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti, before taking further decisions on the matter," he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had on Monday said the mission to send the UN-backed multinational mission to Haiti was in the pre-deployment stage.

The development comes amidst ongoing criticism from a section of Kenyan citizens directed at the government's decision to deploy forces to tackle notorious gangs in Haiti.

Questions regarding Kenya's prioritization also feature prominently in the discourse.

