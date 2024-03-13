Kenya: Jowie Handed Death Sentence in Monica Kimani's Murder

13 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Joseph Irungu, popularly known as 'Jowie' has been handed a death sentence in the September 2018 murder of Monica Kimani.

While delivering the sentence, Justice Esther Nzioka indicated that the nature of the killing warranted the highest penalty.

She stated that Jowie was ineligible for rehabilitation as the crime was beyond restitution.

"After the commission of the offense, there was an attempt to conceal the evidence. The crime had serious psychological and physical harm to the victim and the family. The prosecution invited this court to pronounce a death sentence," she stated while reading out the judgement.

The judge further ruled out a non-custodial sentence saying that it will not serve any purpose.

Jowie was last month found guilty of the murder of Monica Kimani, who was brutally killed in her Lamuria Gardens apartment in Nairobi on the night of September 19, 2018.

