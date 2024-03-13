Namibia: Khomas Remains Namibia's Most Populous Region

The Khomas region remains the most populous in Namibia, with a population of 494 604, according to the latest Namibia Statistics Agency Population and Housing Census (PHC) preliminary report.

According to the report, which was released on Wednesday, the region's population has grown by 152 464 people.

The Omaheke region remains the least populated, with a population of 102 881, nearly four times less than the Khomas region.

Women make up the largest portion of the population at 51,2%, compared to men at 48,8%.

This trend is even more pronounced as age increases, with women outliving men.

Alex Shimuafeni, the statistician general, says all data was captured through a de facto approach, meaning people were counted where they spent census reference night.

"Our goal was to count everyone within the borders of Namibia without omission and duplication," he says.

A total of 71,1% of Namibia's population is under the age of 35, while the working-age population (aged 15 to 59) makes up 56,1%.

The Ohangwena and Oshana regions were recorded as the most densely populated, with 31,5 and 26,7 people per square kilometre, with the //Kharas region remaining the most sparsely populated.

The average household size in Namibia has decreased from 4,4 people in 2011 to 3,8 people per household in 2023.

The Kavango East and Kavango West regions have the biggest average households, with 5,3 and 5,5 people per household, respectively.

The Erongo and //Kharas regions have the smallest average households at 3,1 people per household.

Final PHC results publication will commence in the third quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.