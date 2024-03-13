Zimbabwe: Warriors Substantive Coach 'Soon'

ZIFA will soon be announcing a substantive coach to guide the senior national team in their 2026 Fifa World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Yesterday Zifa announced the re-appointment of FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza but just for the duration of the four-team tournament in Malawi next week.

The tournament involves Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya and hosts Malawi from March 18-26. The event, which utilises the Fifa calendar, will help participating countries prepare for the resumption of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

In the absence of a substantive coach, the Zifa Normalisation Committee decided to give the assignment to Mapeza, who has been in the role before.

He will be assisted by reigning Castle Lager Coach of the Year and Ngezi Platinum coach, Takesure Chiragwi.

In response to an inquiry by Zimpapers Sports, Zifa said:

"The association will soon be announcing a substantive head coach and technical team to oversee the Warriors FIFA World Cup qualifiers and AFCON qualifying campaign."

There are, however, concerns that the benefits of the tournament will not be fully realised by Zimbabwe as the coaches involved might not even be involved when a substantive set-up is announced.

In an earlier statement, Zifa said:

"ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men's Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi. The tournament which will be played in Lilongwe from the 18th-26th of March, features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

"Norman Mapeza is the current head coach of Zimbabwe Premier League side FC Platinum with whom he has won multiple league titles. He is also a former national team captain and has had several stints as head coach of the men's senior national team. "Norman Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi."

Meanwhile, Zifa says new national Under-20 coach Simon Marange signed a long-term contract that is, however, per-formance-based.

"ZIFA is pleased to announce that Simon Marange has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the U20 men's Zimbabwe national team.

"Simon Marange currently serves as the Orlando Pirates reserve team coach. He was promoted from the U21s of Orlando Pirates whom he coached from 2020-2023. Between 2018-2020, Marange was the U17 coach of Orlando Pirates, winning the Future Champions Trophy, beating Osasuna, Club Brugge, and Spartak Moscow on the way to the final in a tournament boasting the likes of FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid as former winners.

"He brings to Zimbabwe football, his strength and experience in working with elite youth players in their professional development phase, bridging the last step into professional football. Simon Marange will be assisted by former Aces Academy head coach, Backlyfield Chivenga."

Responding to Zimpapers Sports, Zifa said:

"Simon Marange has signed a long-term contract with periodic performance-based reviews in place."

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa ( Dynamos), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford B England)

Defenders: Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield Town, England, Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC Saudi Arabia), Kevin Moyo (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor Turkey), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Munashe Garan'anga (KV Mechelen Belgium), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Brandon Galloway (Plymouth Argyle England), Jordan Zemura (Udinese Italy), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday England).

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi(Reims France), Junior Makunike (Simba Bhora), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading England), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham England), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolves England) Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)

Strikers: Tino Kadewere (Nantes France), Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy Botswana) Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester England), Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United England)

Under-20 squad

Goalkeepers: Isaacs Rutsito (CAPS United)

Tariq Ngwenya (Herentals)

Defenders: Mvelo Khoza(Highlanders), Allan Karakadzai (Simba Stars) Allan Chapinduka (AYISA), Nyaradzai Ndlovu (Ngezi U19), Terence Chiyangwa (Green Fuel), Denzel John (Norton Community)

Midfielders: Quinton Longwe (Hwange), Blessed Mashonganyika ( Bikita Minerals), Attitude Munsaka (Hwange), Takunda Nyangani (Yadah), Taffy Morris Musamba (Green Fuel), Nisbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Mafios Chihweta (Dynamos), Leon Usai (CAPS United), Alpha Chiwashira (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: Leon Daka (Herentals), Sean Mushangazhike (Golden Eagles), Simba Delroy Gunda (CAPS United), Charlie Hermish (Legends Academy), Flojineki Tyorahuni (AYISA), Onesimo Hlabano (Hwange), Denzel Washington Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Elton Chikona (Dynamos)

Coach: Simon Marange