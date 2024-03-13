Zimbabwe: Authorities Suspend Simlex Licence

13 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The operator's licence for Simlex bus company has been suspended after a fatal bus accident in South Africa which has so far resulted in the death of 15 Zimbabweans.

In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona ordered the suspension of the company's operations until it was fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks.

The Zimbabwean citizens died in Western Cape Province when the Simlex cross border bus collided with a haulage truck along the Hex River Pass, about 140km from Cape Town on Saturday.

Minister Mhona mourned the accident victims and confirmed the suspension of the operator's licence.

"We mourn the demise of our beloved brothers and sisters who perished in this accident. Our prayers are also with those who survived and the injured as they continue to receive treatment and care.

We wish them speedy recuperation. The accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road.

"I have directed the Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation to implement relevant provisions of the Road Motor Transportation Act (Chapter 13:15), including, among others, suspension of operations until the operator is fully compliant with all the relevant regulatory and policy frameworks," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.