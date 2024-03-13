Zimbabwe: Construction of Access Roads to New Parly Building At Advanced Stage

Construction of access roads in the Mount Hampden area, including the new 6km boulevard that stretches from Bindura Road to the New Parliament Building, is now at an advanced stage with the contractor having opened detours.

A local contractor, Bitumen World, which is conducting the works, is on site, constructing about 13km of the Old Mazowe Road from Westgate roundabout and is expected to complete all the roads by July 31 this year.

The boulevard under construction stretches from Bindura Road straight to the New Parliament Building . It will have eight lanes - four on the right side and four on the left side- and all this will be done by mid-year.

The upgrading of a new single bridge along the Old Mazowe Road to four lanes is also underway while a temporary bridge is under construction on one of the access roads.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tavengwa and other Government officials yesterday toured some of the roads under construction in the Mt Hampden area.

Speaking during the tour, Deputy Minister Sacco said road rehabilitation continues to be taken seriously as it was paramount to the achievement of the country's upper-middle-class economic status by 2030 as envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"Good road infrastructure plays a crucial role in the growth and development of a nation. Given this, the Government through NDS1 has anchored the development agenda on infrastructural projects. The Ministry has thus heavily invested in road construction and rehabilitation. The road construction works include the urban section of the Harare-Chirundu Road project from Julius Nyerere Way to Westgate traffic circle (Sam Nujoma and Lomagundi Road), which is being rehabilitated, widened, and dualised and includes street lighting and landscaping".

He said Bitumen World was also tasked with constructing the North-South Corridor Link and the New Parliament main access roads.

Deputy Minister Sacco said the ongoing works show the commitment by the ministry to deliver meaningful progress towards infrastructural development and ensuring satisfactory road infrastructure.

"The ministry is also embarking on rehabilitating, reconstructing, and construction of the country's roads to promote trafficability and produce modern roads as good infrastructure is one of the key pillars that support economic development, and an efficient transportation system is crucial for trade, investment, and connectivity. We will be relocating the Eskbank tollgate to a new site in the Henderson area and this will see improved efficiency as new technologies will be employed".

Deputy Minister Sacco said the ministry has also declared zero tolerance for potholes and undertaken a programme to ensure they are mended.

"I must say the Government has made significant progress in road construction and rehabilitation, as is championed by His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa. You can all agree with me that most of our roads are now trafficable, smoother, safer, and more efficient, which has positively impacted our economy and the well-being of our citizens. While we have made great strides, much work remains to be done," he said.

In his speech, Minister Tavengwa applauded the efforts of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa in championing road rehabilitation and infrastructural development.

"As envisaged by the National Development Strategy 1, under the Infrastructure and utilities pillar, road infrastructure remains one of the key pillars that will drive and support our country's development towards economic stability and prosperity. Thus, let us continue to lay the foundation for economic development for our beloved nation brick by brick and stone upon stone," he said.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development chairperson Cde Knowledge Kaitano said: "What we have realised is that Zimbabwe is a land of possibilities. We have seen how the contractors are moving in terms of the road works, we are on time. These roads are projected to be finished by the 31st of July and they look to be on schedule".

Bitumen World site manager Engineer Bigboy Sibindi said ever since they started work, they have mobilised about 400 workers and almost 130 pieces of equipment to conduct the upgrades.

"So far we are 100 percent on clearing (the roads), we are about 90 percent on doing our road beds and we are now starting our layer works. So we are making good progress," he said.