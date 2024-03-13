Zimbabwe: 7 Zanu-PF Candidates Vie for Two Seats

Seven Zanu PF prospective candidates are vying for Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies with a fusion of both males, females and the old guard expressing their interest to contest in primary elections set for March 23.

The prospective candidates have already submitted their Curriculum Vitae for consideration by the party's Harare provincial elections directorate. By-elections will be held in the two constituencies following the resignation of CCC National Assembly members, Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Rusty Markham.

President Mnangagwa has already proclaimed April 27 as the date for the by-elections in the two constituencies.

In Mt Pleasant constituency, former National Assembly member Cde Jayson Pasadi, Cde George Mashavave and Cde Chris Chuchu have submitted their CVs to the provincial election directorate.

The Zanu PF candidate who lost in last year's harmonised elections to Ms Mahere, Cde Beadle Gwasira, did not submit his papers for consideration.

In Harare East constituency, perennial contender and Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Mavis Gumbo, former Chitungwiza mayor Cde Kelvin Mutimbanyoka, Cde Linet Mahlaba, and Cde Marko Raidza have submitted their credentials.

Zanu PF Harare provincial Political Commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson yesterday confirmed the development.