Zimbabwe: Govt Applauds Japan for Continued Support

Japan has been commended for its continued support to the people of Zimbabwe by sponsoring projects countrywide during the past few years, as cordial relations between the two countries continue to grow.

Last week, Japan provided Zimbabwe with a grant of US$17,4 million (¥ 2,389 million) for the completion of a 7,8km stretch of major highway between Makuti and Marongora Phase 2 in the North-South Corridor.

The first phase of the road was a 6,5km stretch between Marongora and Hell's Gate, which was commissioned by President Mnangagwa in 2021.

It was also funded by Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Last Friday, the exchange of notes and grant agreement documents were signed by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Japan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Shinichi Yamanaka and JICA chief representative to Zimbabwe Mr Shigeki Furuta.

The project will be supervised by JICA engineers and implemented by road works teams of the Department of Roads in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

The North-South Corridor is a vital international trunk road, essential for Zimbabwe's trade with neighbouring countries and regional trade, and is forecast by the AU to become one of the continent's busiest transport corridors by 2040.

The section being paid for by Japan is the very mountainous stretch over the Zambezi Escarpment requiring expensive and complex engineering

Speaking during the ceremony, Prof Ncube applauded Japan for its continued support.

He said last year, Japan also procured and donated two ambulances, which were deployed to Mbire and Guruve districts as part of the prevention of Covid-19 infection among vulnerable women and girls project being implemented in drought-affected districts.

It also disbursed US$774 000 in January 2024 to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), for emergency cholera response.

The grant targeted the most vulnerable communities in Manicaland by providing a comprehensive range of life-saving support emphasising on the rehabilitation of sustainable, climate resilient boreholes to ensure a lasting supply of safe water and critical hygiene materials, healthcare, nutrition, child protection as well as other essential social services.

"The Government of Japan has also supported the following interventions: fertiliser Procurement in 2023 under the Economic and Social Development Programme, amounting to approximately US$4,7 million, which seeks to cushion vulnerable small-scale farmers from the soaring global fertiliser prices," said Prof Ncube.

"The first batch of Compound D reached GMB Aspindale on February 5, 2024, whilst Ammonium Nitrate is expected to be delivered on or before 21 March 2024.

"Supply of medical equipment for 12 hospitals (Covid-19 response assistance) amounting to¥300 million (approximately US$2,85 million); Procurement of medical equipment for the Sally Mugabe Children's Hospital amounting to ¥390 million (approximately US$3,55 million). Delivery of the equipment started mid-2023 and is expected to be completed in April 2024, and the medical equipment for both Sally Mugabe children's ward and Covid-19 response for 12 hospitals are due for commissioning by the Hon Minister of Health and Child Care."

Prof Ncube said other projects included support to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Capacity Building Project Phase 2 (ZIM-ECO2) to prepare for the 2023 Harmonised Elections (US$1,44 million) launched on 20 February 2023; support to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Capacity Building Project Phase 1 (ZIM-ECO1) to prepare for the 2018 Harmonised Elections (US$1 million).

Japan also provided a grant aid for economic-social development project for the procurement of bitumen which complemented tremendously Phase 1 of the 2018 Emergency Road Rehabilitation and Development Programme (approximately US$5,3 million); grant aid for economic-social development project for the procurement of cyber-security equipment amounting to ¥390 million (approximately US$3,55 million); the development of Nyakomba Irrigation Scheme in Nyanga, Manicaland (2015), measuring 674 hectares, amounting to ¥1, 791 billion (approximately US$15 million); and construction of Sally Mugabe Children's Hospital in 1998, done in partnership with the Canadian Government.

Construction and rehabilitation of the bridge across the Zambezi River at Chirundu and construction of medium-size dams in Masvingo in 1991 (approximately US$40,4 million) are other projects.

On technical assistance, Prof Ncube said these include Development of Geospatial Information Database at approximately US$3 million; a community-based tourism (phase 1) which targeted formulation of a Community Based Tourism Master Plan; Zimbabwe smallholder empowerment and promotion project (Zim-SHEP) at (approx. US$2 million) which targeted revival of smallholder agriculture; and quality improvement of health services by 5S-KAIZEN-TQM approach phase 2 (approximately US$201 818).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Aid and Assistance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are pleased that the interventions by the Government of Japan are in line with our Government's national priorities," said Prof Ncube.

"The second phase of the road improvement of the northern part of the North-South Corridor Project will effectively contribute to the implementation of our National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and will go a long way in achieving Vision 2030 of 'becoming an upper middle-income economy'.

"The project which will be implemented by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development and will provide the much-needed skills transfer to strengthen our capabilities in road construction.

"Let me conclude by assuring you that we are committed to full re-engagement with the Government of Japan, as well as, all our other bilateral and multilateral partners. On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, I would once again like to extend our very sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan for its continued support to the people of Zimbabwe."