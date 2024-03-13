Zimbabwe: Shandirwa Explains Absence

Dynamos midfielder, Tanaka "Kante" Shandirwa, says his absence from the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League opener against Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday was due to his daughter's health amid claims he had gone AWOL.

Shandirwa, who faced claims he wanted to force a return to Yadah, only trained once ahead of the blockbuster against perennial rivals, Highlanders and did not travel with the team.

Some within the DeMbare family believe he was the missing spark in a match which was largely dominated by Bosso who claimed a 2-1 victory.

The 24-year-old reported for duty yesterday when the Glamour Boys regrouped ahead of their Week 2 fixture against Hwange at Barbourfields on Saturday.

Shandirwa told Zimpapers Sports that he was overwhelmed by his daughter's situation and he regrets not being part of the team that travelled to Barbourfields.

He is on loan from Yadah and there had been speculation he wanted to return to the Miracle Boys without playing for Dynamos this season.

"Everyone, who knows me, knows how much I love playing football and I will never relax at home especially when I have a chance to showcase my talent against Highlanders.

"My daughter was not feeling well, her condition was critical. My wife was terrified of the situation and I saw it wise to ask to be excused by the club.

"I was never going to concentrate knowing what my family was going through and the situation was just unbearable.

"I'm now a relieved man because she has fully recovered," said Shandirwa.

Shandirwa said he is only focusing on building his profile at Dynamos.

"I last visited Yadah when Prophet Magaya invited me for counselling, he made me the person I am today and I will be forever grateful.

"I never trained with any club last week and Dynamos is the only thing on my mind at the moment and I believe DeMbare is the best platform for me.

"I was disappointed with the result just like anyone who is associated with the club and I can't wait to help the team if I get the chance to play on our next assignment," he said.

Dynamos bullied opponents last season with their midfield trio of Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, and Junior Makunike.

Makunike has since joined Simba Bhora and Dynamos signed Temptation Chiwunga as his direct replacement.

The absence of Shandirwa weighed down heavily on Mudadi and he struggled to connect with Ansah Botchway.