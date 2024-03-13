Zimbabwe: Zim Claim Silver, Two Bronze

Accra, Ghana — It was a treble delight for Zimbabwe from the Borteyman Aquatic complex in Accra last night as the duo of Denilson Cyprianos and Donata Katai swam their way to Silver and bronze medals.

Another bronze was added by the Women's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Paige Van der Westhuizen, Vhenekai Dhemba, Donata and Mikayla Makwabarara.

The triumph in the swimming pool took Team Zimbabwe's medal tally to five, adding on to Cyprianos' gold and the success of the women's cricket side who face South Africa in the final this afternoon.

The Lady Chevrons will take to the crease in a game that will determine whether they will bag gold or silver.

Cyprianos and Katai had set the tone for the wave of expectations after finishing first and second overall in their heats earlier in the day.

And the duo did not disappoint either when it came to the finals.

After claiming gold on Sunday night, Cyprianos a strong favourite to win the race made his a double when he completed the Men's 100m backstroke final in 56.32s.

There was still time on the night for another bronze via the exploits of the Women's relay team of Vhenekai Dhemba, Mikalya Makwabarara, Katai, and Westhuizen.

The relay team had finished fifth but benefited from the disqualification of third and fourth-placed teams.

It could have been four medals had swimming captain Westhuizen not agonisingly missed third place in her new national 50m breaststroke record of 33.59.

"Winning bronze and getting back on the podium is amazing.

"I am just so proud of my country," Katai said.