Zimbabwe: Murambinda Awakens Ahead of Uhuru Celebrations

Ahead of the country's 44th Independence celebrations, the usually quiet Murambinda Growth Point is buzzing with activity as construction works have begun in earnest.

When The Herald crew visited the area on Monday, clouds of dust engulfed the growth point as heavy-duty trucks criss-crossed rehabilitating roads and constructing critical infrastructure.

A new stadium is under construction at Murambinda B Secondary School, creating jobs for people in the area.

As of Monday, the contractors had finished digging up two separate foundations - one for changing rooms and the other for ablution facilities.

Furthermore, work has begun for the opening of a new quarry mine less than 2km from Murambinda.

This is in line with President Mnangagwa's stance to decentralise national events to all parts of the country and present opportunities for communities to thrive. This year's Independence celebrations will be held under the theme: "Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030".

People who spoke to The Herald said they are excited that history is being made as the growth point will host the National Uhuru celebrations for the first time in history.

Mrs Gracious Bundo, who is one of the people working at Murambinda A Primary School as a general hand, said the Independence Day celebrations were a blessing to the area.

"I am a widow who is glad to be part of the local people who have been employed to work towards the construction of the stadium," she said.

Mr Moses Chabepa said the hive of activity in the Murambinda area is a clear sign that the Second Republic is walking the talk of "leaving no one and no place behind" in community development.

A businessman and former teacher Mr Mushayabasa Chifuruse said the Growth Point will benefit immensely from the celebrations.

"We are happy to interact with our President directly and we hope to engage him on social, political and economic issues.

"We would also like to thank the President for constructing Marovanyati Dam.

"The dam is unlocking a lot of activities in the area. As businessmen, we are accessing loans through the SMEDCO programme which are boosting our operations," he said.

Prevail Group International, which is implementing the Presidential borehole scheme, has already started installing solar-powered boreholes in the area.

The company's group chairman, Dr Paul Tungwarara, who also hails from the area, said it is all systems go.

"We are happy to be involved in this historic event. We are working round the clock to ensure that by Independence Day celebrations we have set up at least 50 business units to empower the local community".