Tanzania: Barrick Urges Traders to Grab Opportunities in Mining Sector

MARA: THE business community in the Mara Region has been urged to capitalise on opportunities offered by Barrick Gold Mine in all its mining operations to expand their businesses.

Barrick North Mara Gold Mine General Manager, Apolinary Lyambiko, said here on Tuesday at the closure of the training for 19 owners of companies aimed at equipping them with knowledge and skills to grab business opportunities offered by the mining company.

"The completion of the training offered to these business companies through Barrick's Local Business Development Programme is an important sign in promoting indigenous business in Mara," he said.

The owners of these companies who participated in the training are businesspersons from areas surrounding the North Mara Gold Mine in Nyamongo, Tarime District, Mara.

Mr Lyambiko said that the training was a continuation of Barrick's strategy to ensure that local businesspeople benefit from the opportunities available in its mines.

Barrick has continued to allow local suppliers to serve and distribute products in the mine to support the efforts made by the government.

He gave the example of 37.4 million US dollars (95bn/-) having been paid by the company to local suppliers last year taking into account the 'Local Content' philosophy.

The General Manager said that so far, the Barrick North Mara Mine has registered 118 companies working with mining firms and have employed 1,144 people, most of them coming from the areas surrounding the mining companies that are operated by the Barrick Corporation in partnership with the government through Twiga Minerals Company.

"These efforts have not only contributed to the wellbeing of community development but helped in strengthening our relationships with the community around us," he said.

Rorya District Commissioner Juma Chikoka hailed Barrick for initiating the programme to build the capacity of the businesspeople and added that the training is important because it increases the participants' understanding and will empower them to know the criteria needed to grasp various commercial opportunities within and outside the Barrick North Mara mine.

"As the government, we recognise the contribution of Barrick North Mara and this also helps us to achieve national development," he said.

A representative from the Tanzania Mining Commission Ms Annasia Kwayu commended the mining company for the training and emphasised the need to provide quality services to mines.

Ms Kwayu said the programme is a real example of the implementation of the 2010 Mining Law and the principles of participation of Tanzanians of 2018 and its amendments.