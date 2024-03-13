Tanzania: MCB Pledges Women Capacity Building in Business

Commercial Bank (MCB) has expressed its commitment to empower women through investment and trade, a move that aims at helping them to grab various leadership positions in the financial sector.

The MCB Head of Trade and Marketing, Ms Leticia Ndongole, said recently during the International Women's Day in Dar es Salaam that the bank has a duty to build capacity to women in business to enable them access various leadership and business opportunities.

"We have decided to collaboratively work with the public institutions in supporting the government in the agenda of women empowerment," she said.

She said the agenda of empowering women is of paramount importance in the fast-tracking national economy.

The bank has been offering services to teachers countrywide and it enables women to run their activities at all levels.

She added that in commemorating Women's Day the bank launched a new product 'Tunu' specifically for women and youth.

"We believe that with the participation of heads of institutions in this event we would be able to reach more women at all levels," she added.

Women have largely been contributing to economic growth particularly in the private sector.