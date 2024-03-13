Rwanda: Kinyarwanda - What We Lose By Not Speaking Native Language

Since relocating to the US in 2019, Rwanda's Nichola Muhire found himself in a dynamic working environment where proficiency in a different language (particularly English) is essential for effective communication.

He says that his fluency in Kinyarwanda diminished because of highly engaging with other languages and spending less time using his mother tongue.

"I can't say I speak Kinyarwanda as often as I used to do back home, because of my working conditions," he said. "Not having regular opportunities to speak Kinyarwanda has made it challenging for me to think and express myself in the language. I find myself constantly translating between languages, which can be mentally exhausting and affects my fluency in Kinyarwanda."

Not being able to express himself in Kinyarwanda as fluently as he once did has been frustrating for Muhire.

"It's disheartening to feel like I've lost a part of myself and my ability to communicate effectively even to my fellow Rwandans," he said. "However, I have started visiting fellow Rwandans in the country and we speak Kinyarwanda which helps me to connect to my roots."

Muhire's testimony demonstrates what losing touch with the native tongue can result in.

Several reports show that a mother tongue-- first language, native language, native tongue--is often deeply intertwined with one's cultural heritage and sense of belonging, thus, being proficient in one's mother tongue allows one to connect more deeply with their cultural background and community.

Robert Masozera, the Director General of Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA), sheds light on the socio-cultural challenges specifically faced by people who don't speak Kinyarwanda--their mother language.

"Given that they can't communicate properly in Kinyarwanda, they can't make themselves understood, and therefore can't flourish either in their families or in society. This situation makes them feel uncomfortable and complicates their social and cultural integration," he said.

Masozera highlighted that they not only have difficulty accessing the services they require but also find it difficult to be of service to others.

"By way of example," he explained, "a young Rwandan who is not fluent in Kinyarwanda and has to take a driving test in Kinyarwanda is very likely to fail, simply because of his linguistic handicap. This example is equally valid for other cases. Or a Rwandan from the diaspora on holiday in Rwanda who has difficulty communicating with his grandparents or cousins. His integration into the family becomes very difficult."

Masozera emphasised that Kinyarwanda is the vehicle of Rwandan culture, and both are the foundation of Rwandans' unity, identity, and dignity, setting them apart from other people.

"Safeguarding Kinyarwanda is therefore very important, as it strengthens our cohesion and dignity," he added. "Kinyarwanda is our strength. We must jealously safeguard it, because it determines our way of thinking, innovating and understanding things in the same way, with the same state of mind. It wasn't through foreign languages that our ancestors built our nation; it was through Kinyarwanda."

Tackling strategies that are crucial for ensuring the continued use and transmission of Kinyarwanda, Masozera said the most important thing is to practice and use the language in the family, at home, even before it is taught in schools.

"In fact, Kinyarwanda itself educates children as family education is different from school education," he continued. "It is also very important to issue guidelines governing the use of Kinyarwanda. The digitisation of Kinyarwanda is also essential due to the massive demand from Rwandans and the need to adapt to the current digital age."

Violette Tuyishime, a Rwandan linguist, highlighted that if one doesn't want to speak or use Kinyarwanda, or do it wrongly, they lose being Rwandan (ubunyarwanda) as speaking Kinyarwanda is one of the major things that may characterise one as Rwandan.

She pointed out that within the Rwandan community, both in rural and urban areas, individuals who misuse Kinyarwanda are viewed unfavourably, potentially hindering their opportunities.

"You have to know if you are required to use Kinyarwanda on a particular occasion and other languages on their occasions. If you can't, it's often perceived as arrogance, which can limit your opportunities," she remarked, citing an instance where a leader, during a village visit, mixed Kinyarwanda with English, but the locals didn't appreciate it, which made communication difficult, leading to resistance from the people towards fulfilling his requests.

Tuyishime urged parents to encourage their children to speak Kinyarwanda, as it facilitates better connections within the Rwandan community, particularly in preserving their unique cultural roots.