South Africa: Households Engaged On Cape Town Central Line Relocation Plans

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) plans to relocate 5 195 households encroaching on the rail reserve in the Western Cape in two phases.

The agency has invested R643 million to rehabilitate the railway infrastructure.

As part of an ongoing drive to relocate households that are illegally occupying the Central Line in Cape Town, the Central Line Relocation Project Management Committee (PMC) convened a meeting with affected communities on Tuesday to provide updates on the relocation of households illegally occupying the Central Line and the progress of the railway corridor recovery efforts.

PRASA said Phase 1 of the relocation focuses on approximately 1 245 households around the Langa station.

Phase 2, which covers around 3 950 households in Nyanga, Phillippi, and Khayelitsha, is pending land acquisition and statutory procedures.

"The community meeting follows the relocation of over 800 households to a temporary site on Stock Road, to allow for the recovery of the Central Line and forms part of continuous engagement efforts regarding the corridor.

"Efforts to rehabilitate the railway infrastructure, including the perway (rail tracks) and Overhead Traction Equipment (OHTE), were discussed. Several stations along the corridor, such as Philippi, Lentegeur, and Kapteinsklip, are undergoing refurbishment to enhance functionality and passenger experience.

"R643 million [has been] invested in the economy through this capital project, with 922 job opportunities created to date," PRASA said.

The agency said 8.7 hectares (ha) of land has been secured for the relocation of the households around Langa.

The Land-Use Application was lodged in August 2023 for rezoning however, public participation commenced in October 2023, and closed 27 November 2023.

Over 900 objections were received and have been forwarded by the City of Cape Town (CoCT) to the applicant on 23 January 2024.

"Some of the objections raised relate to concerns around community safety, property values, impact on social amenities and service infrastructure. The responses to the objections were submitted on the 23 February 2024. The PMC is waiting for the final outcomes of the application from the Municipal Planning Tribunal.

"The PMC reaffirmed its commitment to engaging closely with affected communities, addressing concerns raised in the meeting and providing regular updates on the relocation progress. Ngwako Makaepea, Chairperson of the PMC, emphasized the importance of community input in fostering constructive dialogue and collaborative solutions that benefit all stakeholders," PRASA said.

The PMC comprises the technical representatives from various government entities and stakeholders, as per the Implementation Protocol. The Central Line Relocation Project Management Committee, chaired by the Deputy-Director General for Rail at the Department of Transport, serves as the deliberative body overseeing these initiatives.

"A fully operational Central Line will go a long way in connecting communities to socioeconomic opportunities," PRASA said.