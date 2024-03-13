South Africa: Ministry Assured the Construction of Police Stations At High Crime Areas of Cape Town Remain On Track

press release

It is all systems go in the construction of more police stations in areas experiencing high crime volumes in the Western Cape Province.

The Ministry of Police remains deeply encouraged by the progress made by contractors who are currently building two police stations, which are set to bolster policing and increase the footprint of the police in communities grappling with violent crime and gangsterism in Cape Town.

On Tuesday, 12 March 2024, the management of the SAPS and the Ministry of Police led by Police Minister, General Bheki Cele conducted monitoring and evaluation visits to the Makhaza and Tafelsig police stations currently under construction.

Progress is being made in the clearing of the site earmarked for the construction of the Tafelsig station which will bring police services closer to residents of Michelle's Plain. While there have been some delays in the commencement of construction at the Tafelsig police station due to community's demands to fall part of the construction project, this has since been resolved and contractors have agreed to source labour from the local community.

The Ministry has welcomed the quick turn-around time in the building of the Makhaza police station which is now 97 percent complete. Upon completion, the station will better service the community of Khayelitsha.

"It has taken six months to complete the Makhaza police station and this is commendable and encourages us to do more to ensure policing services are not a 'nice to have' but are accessible to all. We have been assured by contractors that the outstanding electricity and water connections on the site will be completed with the coming weeks and the station can fully operate and service the community." concluded Cele.

The Tafelsig and Makhaza stations alongside stations in Browns Farm and in Samora Machel; also in the cape flats of the Cape Town metropole, are expected to be completed and service communities by 2026.