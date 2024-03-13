South Africa: 464 Suspects Nabbed for Various Offenses During Operation Kukula (Shanela) Executed Across Limpopo Province

press release

- A total number of 464 suspects were apprehended for various offenses across the province through high-density Operation Kukula (Shanela), conducted from 04 March 2024 until Sunday 10 March 2024.

Detectives Units managed to arrest 14 suspects in connection with murder, five for robbery business, nine for rape, one robbery residential, 33 for assault GBH and 108 other wanted suspects for various criminal offenses.

Operation Kukula (Shanela) executed significant arrests that comprised of 16 suspects for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, four for dealing in drugs, one for possession of illegal cigarettes, 19 for illegal dealing in liquor, 34 for possession of drugs and 42 undocumented persons.

In addition, 13 suspects were also nabbed for burglary, eight for rape, five for robbery with aggravating circumstances, one for attempted murder, 101 for Assault GBH and Common, 29 for malicious damage to property.

Moreover, six suspects were apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, including 32 wanted suspects and 141 for other crimes.

Subsequently, police managed to confiscate nine firearms, 139 ammunition, seven dangerous weapons such as knives, five motor vehicles, and over R2 000 in cash during the arrests.

"These arrests are evident that police will leave no stone unturned to combat criminal activities and ensuring that Limpopo remains a safe and peaceful province for all the inhabitants," concluded the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The arrested suspects have already started to appear before various Magistrate's courts across the province.