South Africa: 464 Suspects Nabbed for Various Offenses During Operation Kukula (Shanela) Executed Across Limpopo Province

12 March 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- A total number of 464 suspects were apprehended for various offenses across the province through high-density Operation Kukula (Shanela), conducted from 04 March 2024 until Sunday 10 March 2024.

Detectives Units managed to arrest 14 suspects in connection with murder, five for robbery business, nine for rape, one robbery residential, 33 for assault GBH and 108 other wanted suspects for various criminal offenses.

Operation Kukula (Shanela) executed significant arrests that comprised of 16 suspects for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, four for dealing in drugs, one for possession of illegal cigarettes, 19 for illegal dealing in liquor, 34 for possession of drugs and 42 undocumented persons.

In addition, 13 suspects were also nabbed for burglary, eight for rape, five for robbery with aggravating circumstances, one for attempted murder, 101 for Assault GBH and Common, 29 for malicious damage to property.

Moreover, six suspects were apprehended for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, including 32 wanted suspects and 141 for other crimes.

Subsequently, police managed to confiscate nine firearms, 139 ammunition, seven dangerous weapons such as knives, five motor vehicles, and over R2 000 in cash during the arrests.

"These arrests are evident that police will leave no stone unturned to combat criminal activities and ensuring that Limpopo remains a safe and peaceful province for all the inhabitants," concluded the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The arrested suspects have already started to appear before various Magistrate's courts across the province.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.