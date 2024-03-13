Kenya: Jowie's Mother Insists On Son's Innocence

Nairobi — Joseph Irungu's mother Wednesday vouched for her son's innocence saying he had never killed anyone.

Speaking after Jowie's sentencing in the Monica Kimani murder case, the mother expressed her confidence in the eventual acquittal of her son.

"I am strong like this because I have a God that I believe in Him and my son is like Joseph, he went through tribulations and God rescued him, so the same God will rescue him also at His own right time," she said.

The court sentenced Jowie to death on Wednesday after finding him guilty of killing Monica Kimani on September 19, 2018.

Justice Grace Nzioka indicated that the nature of the killing warranted the highest penalty.

"After the commission of the offense, there was an attempt to conceal the evidence. The crime had serious psychological and physical harm to the victim and the family. The prosecution invited this court to pronounce a death sentence," Nzioka said.

She also said that Jowie was ineligible for rehabilitation as the crime was beyond restitution.

'No remorse'

Nzioka said the court only considers a custodial sentence for a person eligible for rehabilitation having first and foremost acknowledged the commission of the offense and the need to reform. She noted that Jowie did not acknowledge committing the offence.

The judge ruled out a non-custodial sentence which serves the purpose of providing an accused person with an opportunity for rehabilitation.

"My answer was in the negative, for the simple reason that a person who is given rehabilitation must first and foremost acknowledge the commission of the offense and the need to reform. Without that attitude, there will be no need to consider rehabilitation," she said.

"He will not appreciate therefore an order in vain."

Nzioka, while reading the judgement, said Jowie had appealed to avoid the death penalty imploring the court to consider a custodial sentence citing his status as a first-time offender.

"It was not a defensive act. It was planned, intended, and executed," ruled Justice Nzioka.

Jowie was guilty of the murder of the deceased Monica Kimani on February 9, 2024.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to establish Jowie's culpability beyond a reasonable doubt.

