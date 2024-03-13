South Africa: Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo Has Commended the Swift Action of SAPS Members Following the Arrest of Two Armed Suspects Involved in a Robbery At a Cash Loan Business

13 March 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the swift action of SAPS members following the arrest of two armed suspects involved in a robbery at a cash loan business.

The incident, which escalated into a shoot-out with police officers, occurred in Lebowakgomo Mall@Lebo this morning, 13 March 2024, at about 07:30.

According to preliminary reports, Police responded to a call of an armed robbery in progress at a local cash loan facility. Upon arrival, officers were met with gunfire from the suspects. A courageous and tactical response by the officers ensured that no civilians were harmed during the exchange of fire.

One of the suspects used a firearm to break into the ceiling where they hide in the wall units. The National Intervention Unit and Limpopo TRT unit were activated and initiated a building penetration in the roof and the two suspects were apprehended. Two firearms were seized during the arrest.

One suspect sustained injuries during the shoot-out and was taken to hospital under police guard for medical attention.

Both suspects are currently in custody and face charges of armed robbery, seven counts of attempted murder, six counts of malicious damage to property and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Provincial Commissioner praised the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved in the operation. "Our members' dedication to protecting our communities is commendable. Their quick and decisive action not only prevented potential harm to innocent civilians but also led to the arrest of two dangerous criminals," said Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The suspects, aged 27 and 36, expected to appear before Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court in due course where they will face the aforementioned charges.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

