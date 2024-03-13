South Africa: NPA - Asset Forfeiture Unit Convenes a Media Briefing in Kleinzee to Affirm Illegal Mining Successes

13 March 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) delegation led by Advocate Damara joined by the Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Jacques Raymond and the Namakwa District Commissioner, Brigadier Skalk Andrews convened a media briefing in Kleinzee on 13 March 2024.

The purpose of the briefing was to highlight the successes achieved in terms of equipment seized and arrests made during illicit mining operations as well as the way forward.

Advocate A Damaraha, the Chief Prosecutor in the Upington and JTG Cluster and Advocate KJA Ntimutse, the Asset Forfeiture Unit Regional Head led the briefing.

Advocate Ntimutse presented the substantial amount of equipment and money recovered from foreign accused.

Equipment seized during illicit mining operations to the value of R1 million is to be auctioned in Kimberley.

The NPA aims to identify and prosecute the heads of syndicates who are enabling illegal miners.

He emphasized that all property owned by and in the possession of these kingpins will be seized.

Advocate Damaraha commended the SAPS for decreasing and curbing the influx of undocumented foreign nationals to the area.

Major General Raymond praised the joint efforts of SAPS, SANDF, Kleinzee Holdings, Department of Home Affairs and the NPA in the reduction of illicit mining in the area.

The success is also due to the sharing of information provided by the community.

He assured the community that the illicit mining operation, Vala Umgodi will continue unabated.

He further stated that illicit mining is a national priority, strongly supported by the Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner and SAPS is committed to community and stakeholder partnerships.

He reiterated that the harbouring and enabling of undocumented foreign nationals will not be tolerated.

The NPA supported the notion and assured that perpetrators guilty of harbouring criminals will be prosecuted.

The briefing concluded with a visit to the AK 64 mining area where over 800 illegal miners were arrested during September 2023.

