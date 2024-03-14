Equatorial Guinea - Jailed Human Rights Defender At Risk of Torture: Anacleto Micha Ndong

press release

On 1 March, Anacleto Micha Ndong, an Equatoguinean human rights defender, was transferred to the Malabo prison of Black Beach on pre-trial detention.

He has been accused of outrage and calumny by a gendarme who Anacleto had accused of torturing him the last time he was detained in Black Beach, in 2023. This gendarme still works at Black Beach so there are serious concerns for the human rights defender's safety.

On 26 January, the human rights defender was violently arrested at his home, in Malabo and held for 33 days at the Malabo gendarmerie station, without knowing the charges against him.

Anacleto Micha Ndong is detained solely for peacefully exercising his human rights. The authorities must immediately release him.

View Report in English

Download PDF