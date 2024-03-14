Equatorial Guinea - Jailed Human Rights Defender At Risk of Torture: Anacleto Micha Ndong

13 March 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

On 1 March, Anacleto Micha Ndong, an Equatoguinean human rights defender, was transferred to the Malabo prison of Black Beach on pre-trial detention.

He has been accused of outrage and calumny by a gendarme who Anacleto had accused of torturing him the last time he was detained in Black Beach, in 2023. This gendarme still works at Black Beach so there are serious concerns for the human rights defender's safety.

On 26 January, the human rights defender was violently arrested at his home, in Malabo and held for 33 days at the Malabo gendarmerie station, without knowing the charges against him.

Anacleto Micha Ndong is detained solely for peacefully exercising his human rights. The authorities must immediately release him.

View Report in English

Download PDF

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.