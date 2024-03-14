South Africa: Zuma's Blaming and Shaming of Pregnant Teenagers Is Misdirected and Cruel

13 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Verwoerd

I agree with the former president that teenage pregnancies are symptomatic of a disease, but like so many sexual diseases, it is transmitted by men.

Recently, at a rally in Pietermaritzburg, former president Jacob Zuma raised the issue of teenage pregnancies. Of course, this was not the first time.

A few years ago, when he was still president, he suggested that a university should be built on Robben Island and pregnant teenagers should be sent there to be educated.

At the time, we thought it was a misguided joke, only to realise he was serious. After a public outcry (and presumably on the guidance of his advisers) we, thankfully, did not hear much more of it.

Yet here we are again. Back on the campaign trail, the father of 14 labelled teenage pregnancies a disease which, if he had his way, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party would put an end to by sending the young girls to the island where political prisoners were previously incarcerated by the apartheid government.

"We are going to take the children and fly them there so that they can study until they finish and stop this thing [teenage pregnancies]," he said.

Thankfully, as long as we are a constitutional state, such barbaric steps will never be allowed. The problem is that by suggesting a punishment reminiscent of the horrific Irish Magdalene...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.