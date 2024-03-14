South African Airways-Takatso Deal Crashes as Govt Raises Price - South African News Briefs - March 14, 2024

Controversial South African Airways-Takatso Deal Crashes as Govt Raises Price

The highly debated sale of 51% of South African Airways (SAA) to the Takatso consortium for R51 came to an abrupt halt this week as the government raised the airline's price, reports News24. Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan declared the termination after a Cabinet meeting, citing various factors and the failure to meet public interest and fair market price standards in renegotiations with Takatso. Despite criticisms from within his party and the Treasury, Gordhan asserted that SAA could sustain itself for the next 12 to 18 months without additional finance but stressed that it would not receive funds from the fiscus. The lack of transparency surrounding the deal fueled suspicions, with Gordhan defending his integrity amid accusations, as he announced his retirement from politics the week prior.

Thabo Mbeki Slams Zuma's MK Breakaway

Former President Thabo Mbeki has criticized former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe breakaway political party, asserting that it is led by individuals who previously attempted to dismantle the South African Revenue Services, reports IOL. Speaking at the University of South Africa's annual lecture, Mbeki highlighted the contradiction in Zuma's stance, as Zuma declared support for the MKP while claiming to remain an ANC member. Mbeki emphasized the illogical nature of supporting a party aiming to defeat the ANC while remaining within the ANC ranks. He linked the MK party's leadership to those involved in the Sars controversy, implying a lack of credibility. Meanwhile, the MK party youth league proposed Zuma as their presidential candidate, threatening to disrupt elections if their party wasn't included on the ballot. The dispute over the use of the name uMkhonto weSizwe between the ANC and MKP will be brought before the Electoral Court.

FNB Slashes Vehicle Licence Disc Renewal Fee on App to R69, Offers Cashback Incentive

First National Bank (FNB) has announced a reduction in its service fee for vehicle license disc renewals through its app, lowering the combined service and delivery fee to R69 for a limited time, down from R99 previously, reports TimesLIVE. Customers can also receive a cashback offer of R99 in eBucks by obtaining a no-obligation insurance quote from FNB Insurance and renewing their license disc via the FNB app. This initiative aims to provide affordable and convenient solutions amid economic pressures such as high-interest rates and inflation. Collaborating with the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the service requires no paperwork for registered vehicle owners; users can simply scan their license disc with a smart device and complete the renewal securely within the app. Formerly available only at specific locations like the post office or driver's license centres, vehicle license disc renewals are now offered by various private institutions, including banks, supermarkets, and eNatis. FNB's chief imagineer, Jolandé Duvenage, highlighted the growing popularity of the service, with over one million vehicles uploaded to the platform and 107,000 license renewals completed in the past year. This service is part of FNB's broader Car ecosystem, offering solutions ranging from vehicle value estimates to insurance and repair options.

