Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Beat South Africa, Scoop Gold At African Games

14 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior women's cricket team on Wednesday scooped gold at the ongoing African Games after beating South Africa in the final of the inaugural women T20 cricket.

The Lady Chevrons needed a Super Over to pick up the victory after a draw in open play.

Zimbabwe posted 112 for 5 in 20 overs in the first innings, a margin South Africa reached with 112 for 7 in 2O overs hence pushing the game to the Super Over.

To win the game Zimbabwe gave it all in the Super Over as they managed 4 runs in six balls while restricting South Africa to 2 runs in six balls, grabbing 2 wickets in the process to win the game.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Kellis Ndlovu for the second time at the tournament was named player of the match after posting 28 runs and grabbing 2 wickets.

Lady Chevrons' gold medal is the second one for Team Zimbabwe at the tournament where they now boast five medals, the other three being one silver and two bronze, all picked up by the swimming team.

In the other women's cricket match played on Wednesday, Nigeria won bronze after beating Uganda by three wickets in the third-place play off.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe under 25 men's cricket team left the country for Ghana on Wednesday afternoon together with the senior men's sevens rugby national team.

