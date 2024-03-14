Rwanda: Kigali's Public Transport Revolution - a Bumpy Road to a Smoother Ride

The move this week by the regulatory authority together with the City of Kigali to liberalise the public transportation sector is a welcome step towards a more efficient and accessible system for all.

This decision, which has seen the bus companies operating city routes significantly increase to 14 so far licensed, holds immense potential to address the city's growing public transport needs.

The previous system struggled with a shortage of vehicles, leading to long wait times and overcrowded buses. Liberalisation paves the way for more private operators to enter the market, injecting much-needed competition and resources.

This will translate to a significant increase in the number of buses on the road, reducing wait times and easing congestion which city dwellers have grappled with for years.

The expansion of city routes is another positive development. With more routes crisscrossing Kigali, residents will have easier access to public transportation options closer to their homes and workplaces.

This not only saves on commute times but will also eventually reduce reliance on private vehicles, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable city in the long run.

Of course, change often comes with growing pains. The removal of government subsidies has led to a slight increase in fares. However, it is crucial to understand this is a temporary hurdle on the path to a long-term solution.

Instead of dwelling on the initial fare adjustments, let us shift our focus to demanding better services from these new operators. We should expect cleaner and less congested buses and well-maintained routes with minimal waiting time.

The government's commitment to upgrading informal settlements also presents a silver lining. As these areas become more organised, proper infrastructure for public transport, like designated bus stops and improved roads, will be established. This ensures that previously underserved communities are finally integrated into the transportation network.

Let us embrace this liberalisation move with a spirit of optimism. Kigali's public transport system is undergoing a necessary transformation. Yes, the road ahead might be a little bumpy, but it will ultimately lead to a smoother, more efficient, and more accessible ride for everyone.

So, the next time you wait for a bus, remember, the future of Kigali's public transport is bright. Let us hold these new operators accountable for better service and work together to build a world-class transportation system for our city.