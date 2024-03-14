South Africa: Blitzboks Coach Demoted At Request in Saru Coaching Structure Reshuffle

13 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Sandile Ngcobo has been demoted at his request after a stuttering Sevens season.

The Blitzboks coaching hierarchy has been restructured, with head coach Sandile Ngcobo returning to coaching the Springboks Sevens Academy and Ngcobo's assistant, Philip Snyman, taking control of the Blitzboks, SA Rugby said on Wednesday.

This comes after a string of poor performances which include finishing ninth and 11th out of 12 in the past two events, in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

The change to the structure was made at the suggestion of Ngcobo. Snyman has been appointed only until July. His long-term prospects of coaching the team hinge on Olympic qualification and retaining core status on the SVNS World Series -- neither of which are guaranteed.

The Blitzboks won the first Sevens leg in Dubai last year, but failed to make the semifinals across the next four legs.

The Springboks Sevens team is seventh overall in the standings with just three legs to play.

If they fail to finish in the top eight, they will be required to play in a promotion and relegation series.

This follows an unfruitful 2023 season in which the Blitzboks failed to qualify automatically for the Olympic Games after failing to finish in the top four.

Their second shot at Olympic qualification also fell flat...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.