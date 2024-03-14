Kenya: KEG-Led Caucus Faults Memo Restricting Govt Adverts to KBC

Nairobi — Kenya Media Sector Working Group (KMSWG) member associations have faulted a memo restricting government advertising to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) as an inexcusable breach and an affront to free press.

In a statement released on Wednesday, KMSWG voiced concern over what it termed as a sustained government onslaught on independent media over the past 15 months.

"We are concerned by the systematic undermining of media freedom, freedom of expression, and freedom to access information by Kenya government and its agents, in blatant subversion of the Constitution," KMSWG pointed out.

"We have witnessed an assault on independent media in a manner never before witnessed since independence over the last 15 months," the caucus asserted.

In a memo dated March 7, the government through Broadcasting Principal Secretary Edward Kisiangani ordered public entities to exclusively advertise on the State broadcaster.

"In light of the foregoing, all public sector electronic (radio and television) advertisements from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fall under the National Government, Independent Commissions and Public Universities shall be handled by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) upon authorization by the Government Advertising Agency," Kisiangani directed.

Led by the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ), and Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK), KMSWG however termed the directive unconstitutional.

State meddling

The associations called out Kisiangani's attempt to meddle in independent institutions and the government's "fixation on controlling advertisement through undemocratic means".

The caucus said the directive revealed the State's war on media freedom including attacks on senior editors, and media houses and "an attempt to limit political coverage and tying the hands and minds of professionals in KBC."

KMSWG further warned that the directive would cripple media investment and called for prompt action to protect media freedom and democratic principles.

"These directives are not merely misguided; they are a blatant assault on the very foundations of a free and democratic society," the caucus said.

"They violate the principles of media freedom enshrined in Kenya's Constitution, undermine free market principles, and create a hostile environment for media investment," KMSWG reiterated.

The associations noted that the Constitution of Kenya guarantees freedom of the media as a fundamental right, yet the government's directive to funnel government advertising exclusively through KBC restricts the influence of independent media.

"KBC's editorial line has historically mirrored the government's position, leaving little room for critical perspectives or investigative journalism," KMSWG held.

"This directive is a deliberate attempt to stifle dissenting voices, control the public narrative, and ultimately, weaken the democratic fabric of the nation," it noted.

Self-sabotage

Noting a decline in traditional revenue streams due to the influx of digital media, KMSWG pointed out that government advertising is crucial to fostering media diversity and supporting quality journalism.

KMSWG cautioned the government against self-sabotage holding that directing all the resources to KBC threatens independent media and stifles economic activity.

"A vibrant independent media landscape fosters a healthy business environment, attracting new investment and promoting economic growth," the caucus underscored.

It also warned that State interference sends a worrying signal to investors, suggesting a departure from a free market model driven by merit and innovation.

"Investors rely on a transparent and predictable business environment to make informed decisions. This government action undermines that very foundation," KMSWG noted.

"Foreign investors, in particular, may view Kenya's media landscape as risky and unstable, deterring much-needed investment that could fuel the growth of the sector and the economy as a whole," the caucus stated.

