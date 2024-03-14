Kenya: Secretary Blinken's Call With President Ruto

13 March 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto today to discuss the expeditious deployment of the Multinational Security Support mission to provide security and stability to the Haitian people, including immediate next steps to facilitate deployment.

Secretary Blinken and President Ruto underscored the United Nations Security Council's stated expectation that the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti deploy as soon as possible to provide support to the Haitian National Police. Secretary Blinken updated President Ruto on commitments by the United States and other international partners to support the mission.

