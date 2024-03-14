Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Maj. Gen, Humed Karikare Passes Away

13 March 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 13 March 2024- Veteran freedom fighter, Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare, Commander of the Eritrean Naval Force passed away at the age of 73 due to illness.

Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare joined the Eritrean Liberation Front in 1969 and in 1970 to Eritrean Popular Forces and served his country and people in various capacities as well as member of the Central Committee of the EPLF.

Following Eritrea's independence, Maj. Gen. Karikare continued to serve his country and people with unwavering dedication, undertaking roles such as the Administrator of Denkalia, Commander of the Eritrean Naval Force, and Coordinator of the Eastern Front Development Sector.

Maj. Gen. Humed Karikare is survived by his wife and four children.

The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, 15 March, at 10 a.m. at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing their profound sorrow over Maj. Gen. Karikare's passing, the Ministry of Defense and the Eritrean Naval Force extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

