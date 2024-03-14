South Africa: Long Walk to Justice As Bushiri Extradition Hearing Pushed to May 15

The extradition case on Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has been adjourned to 15th May, 2024 when the defense lawyers will continue cross-examining Sibongile Mzinyathi Director of Public Prosecution for Gauteng, South Africa.

The adjourned was sought for by the defense to be able to screen original extradition papers from South Africa tendered by prosecution.

Lead defense lawyer, Wapona Kita, said that initially, they meant to finish cross-examination by Friday this week.

Chief state advocate, Dzikondianthu Malunda, confirmed serving the documents on defense saying the matter is still within set timeframe.

The cross-examination of Mzinyathi begun on Monday with defense trying to punch holes in the prosecution case from a number of fronts.

Mzinyathi shall be re-examined later by prosecution who shall hope to rebuild their case for extradition of the two going forward.