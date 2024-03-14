Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Calls Off Wedding, Not Ready for Such a Commitment

Renowned Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has allegedly called off a wedding just moments before the ceremony was set to take place, after realizing that he wasn't ready for such a commitment. He even advised his fiancée identified as Sophia to stop the wedding proceedings.

According to Esma Platnumz, the 'Yatapita' singer 's sister, who disclosed this bombshell during a recent an exclusive interview with Wasafi FM, the families involved had already reached an agreement for marriage and all preparations were well under way.

However, the multi MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) winner abruptly changed his mind, citing concerns about rushing into marriage and wanting to make the decision with more certainty.

The bombshell came after she was asked if the family and friends ever sat down and asked the WCB guru about his marriage plans after he broke up with Kenyan singer Tanasha and engaged in a dramatic relationship with singer Zuchu.

Esma said: We've involved him several times, but I believe everything happens as God's plan. God does his things whenever he wants," she said.

"We can force him to get married but he's not genuinely ready for it. He can get married to someone's daughter and abandon her."

"We tried to persuade Diamond to get married to Sophia. Her family had already received a dowry and we were planning to visit her home and for formal arrangements."

"Diamond himself had even ordered matching outfits from Turkey for the wedding with his fiancé. However , he informed us that he has decided to stop the proceedings. He told her to stop the process because he wasn't ready for such a commitment," Esma revealed during the interview

Diamond's mother Sanura Kasimu also reportedly intervened in an attempt to persuade and arrange a marriage for him but the singer insisted that he's not ready for marriage and everything related to it.

The father of four has been on and off relationships with particularly renowned high-profile women including Zari Hassan, fashionista Hamisa Mobetto, and singer Tanasha Donna.

The 'Jeje' hit maker real name Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack is considered East Africa's talented singer and has been heard saying he doesn't wish to be romantically linked with any woman and that he is officially single, through his social media.