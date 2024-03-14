Rwanda: Police Launches 'E-Test Driving License System'

The Rwanda National Police's Department of Testing and Licensing, on Wednesday, March 13, launched a 'Driving eTesting System', an innovative move equipped with advanced technology to redefine license service delivery, transparency and improve overall road safety.

The new system unveiled at Busanza driving license test centre, located in Busanza, Kicukiro district, seamlessly integrates GPS technology, car motion tracking formula, and virtual line plotting technology, with an aim to transform the traditional method of assessing driving skills to automation.

ALSO READ: Automatic driving tests, licencing in final stages

GPS system is capable of precisely tracking the vehicle's location and movement in real-time. The 'Car Motion Tracking Formula' analyses various driving parameters such as acceleration, braking, and steering dynamics to provide a comprehensive assessment of the driver's proficiency.

The system also employs 'Virtual Line Plotting Technology', which generates virtual lines and markers on the road when the driver is outside the driving testing yard for other circulation tests.

These markers serve as the guidelines for the examinee, ensuring adherence to labeled lines and detecting mistakes in case lines are violated

ALSO READ: Police begin issuing electronic provisional driver's licenses

How it works

Candidates must first register at Irembo to apply for a driving license, ensuring their personal details are accurate. Next, they undergo a health evaluation, including a physical examination and fingerprint verification.

Finally, they attend the driving test at a yard which is equipped with sensors that allow communication between the driver and the examiner in the control room.

The driving test yard consists of three categories: small cars, big cars, and motorbikes, allowing candidates to practice for any driving category, including A, B, C, D, E, and others.

The yard features a starting point from which drivers must navigate through various stages, including slopes, obstacles (Zigzags), roundabouts, parking and gear shift changing areas.

However, for a motorbike, the driver simply starts and passes through eight design obstacles, zigzag through a narrow road and acceleration line, which also includes testing an emergency stop before reaching the finishing line.

Upon entering the specified vehicle or motorbike, drivers are provided with clear instructions via a computer interface. Afterwards, the system's sensors are automatically activated, initiating the evaluation process.

Candidates must adhere to all instructions within a specified time limit until reaching the finishing point.

All drivers must pass through the predefined circuit; they also encounter strategically placed sensors that monitor their actions while driving.

Failure to comply with instructions or deviating from the designated path results in immediate detection by the sensors, indicating a failed move with reduction of marks in each failure.

Conversely, successfully navigating through the circuit while adhering to instructions ensures a passing score which is 80 percent and above.

ALSO READ: Senator calls for review in testing for driver's license

Briefing the media, Senior Superintendent Gad Ntakirutimana, the Director of Technology in Testing and Licensing Department said that the new driving license test yard is adds to numerous other centers in Kigali and nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The system aims to provide high quality service delivery with a focus on time management. As you observed, an individual can just sit and finish the test in just one hour and go back to resume his or her activities.

The system will ensure high-quality service and transparency," he continued, "examinees will receive detailed feedback, including marks, failures and errors leading to mark deductions, without attributing blame to any individuals [Police]. Everything will be done automatically."

Addressing concerns about bribery and corruption, Ntakirutimana clarified that the examinee will only meet or communicate with the examiner during instructions, with the rest managed by the automated system while on test."

"Such interactions will no longer occur. This will eliminate disparities and favoritism caused by bribes and other personal gains in the testing process. People shouldn't worry anymore," he assured.