South Africa: Ports Regulator of South Africa and B-Bbee Commission Sign MOU

14 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at addressing transformation in the ports sector has been entered into between the Ports Regulator of South Africa (PRSA) and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission.

A joint statement by the regulator and the commission explained that the MoU provides for the exchange of information, strategies, expertise and research related to B-BBEE and transformation.

Furthermore, the MoU will provide a platform for strengthening the partnership on the sector's economic transformation.

"It is intended that the partnership between the PRSA and the B-BBEE Commission will help address the slow pace of transformation. The PRSA report on "Implementation of Broad- Based Black Economic Empowerment in South African indicates that Black Ownership in port terminal operations hovers below 20%, for leases 18%, and 12% for services and facilities. The Ownership by Black Women in the sector is worryingly below 15%.

"On the other hand, the B-BBEE Commission's National Trends and Status report on B-BBEE for the year 2022, shows that while the Integrated Transport sector managed [to] reach 58% of Black Ownership by JSE listed entities in 2022, and 25% for Black Women, the Ports sub-sector still lags behind.

"This demonstrates that an overarching challenge faced by the PRSA and the B-BBEE Commission is the issue of enforcement and accountability for non- compliance with the B-BBEE Act," the statement read.

The statement said the commission has played a leading role in "strengthening of accountability and enforcement" of the act but the MoU will enhance monitoring.

"It is anticipated that the collaboration between the B-BBEE Commission and the PRSA will enhance monitoring of transformation activities within the Ports Sector to ensure that black operators and port users benefit in [the] future. [The] MoU states that both partners may from time to time engage in awareness and advocacy programmes concerning B-BBEE.

"In this regard, it should be possible for example, where the PRSA identifies sub-sectors of the Ports where compliance and enforcement should be strengthened to collaborate with the B-BBEE Commission on research and appropriate interventions required, based on the respective mandates of the two entities," the statement read.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.