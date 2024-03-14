Somalia: ATMIS Commits to a Smooth Security Transition in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) will ensure a seamless transfer of security responsibilities ahead of exiting the Horn of Africa country.

"ATMIS is fully committed to the transition process, which will culminate in the transfer of full security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces (SSF) by the end of December 2024," AU Special Representative for Somalia Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, told a joint press conference with Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Daud Aweis, at Villa Somalia on Wednesday.

Ambassador Souef, however, emphasized the progressive transfer of security responsibilities to the SSF must be accompanied by adequate support in other critical areas to consolidate the hard-won gains made in securing Somalia.

"It is therefore imperative that all partners align their efforts and support Somalia to ensure smooth coordination and a successful transition that promotes its long-term stability and development," noted Ambassador Souef.

As part of the transition process, ATMIS pulled out 5,000 troops from Somalia and handed over 13 military bases to the Somali Security Forces during the first and second phases of the drawdown concluded last year.

The third phase, targeting 4,000 troops, is scheduled for the end of June 2024.

"As part of the planning process, open and constructive discussions have already begun with the Federal Government of Somalia taking into consideration the lessons learned from the previous phases," Ambassador Souef observed.

He commended the Federal Government and the people of Somalia for making significant progress on recovery as demonstrated by the country's recent admission to the East African Community trade bloc.

Minister Aweis assured Mogadishu residents of their safety and security during the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

"This year, once again, the security forces are determined to ensure maximum security in the city and prevent any attempts by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group to disrupt the peace and safety of the people," said Minister Aweis.

He further disclosed that the Federal Government of Somalia is in the process of concluding a review of the country's constitution to guarantee equal representation and good governance. "The conclusion of the constitution review will enable us to find a competent system that can guarantee the country's political stability and bring to an end the long-standing process of enabling the country to have a constitution that responds to the current needs of building a united, peaceful and prosperous Somalia," added Minister Aweis.