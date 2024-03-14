South Africa: IFP Trounces ANC Again in KZN, Sweeping Three Newcastle Wards, While Ruling Party Defies Gauteng Naysayers

14 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wayne Sussman

The IFP took three wards off the ANC in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, to become the largest party in the Newcastle council. The ANC had dominant wins in two rural by-elections and retained a key ward in Emfuleni, Gauteng.

KwaZulu-Natal

There were four by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal. None of them included the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party. Despite its ominous absence, it was still important to see how these by-elections affected the seat allocation of the respective councils and how parties like the ANC, IFP, EFF and Team Sugar are readying themselves for the MK election foray. It was also important to consider voter turnout and whether MK sympathisers might cast their vote for independent candidates in two of the Newcastle wards.

Newcastle, Amajuba

Newcastle is the largest municipality in the Amajuba District and is one of the key centres of economic activity in northern KwaZulu-Natal. It is known for its steelworks, cement industry and chrome chemical production. The district also includes Dannhauser and eMadlangeni (Utrecht). The IFP took a ward off the ANC in February to consolidate its hold on the mayoral chain. The IFP is supported by a local party, Team Sugar, the DA, ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

Ward 12 (Blaauwbosch) Newcastle, Amajuba: IFP 61% (23% PR) ANC 24% (31% PR) Team Sugar 8% (12% PR) Ind-Molakeng 4% EFF 3% (14% PR) APEMO <1% (<1% PR) TRUTH <1%

The setting: Blaauwbosch is east of Newcastle, between...

