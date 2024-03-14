South Africa: SA to Commemorate World Consumer Rights Day

14 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina will on Friday join the National Consumer Commission (NCC) in commemorating World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) at the University of the Free State.

The theme for this year's WCRD, 'Safe Products, Safe Consumers: Fostering Accountability and Compliance', sheds light on the critical issue of product safety within the South African consumer market.

It emphasises the imperative for suppliers to adhere to the regulations enforced by various consumer protection bodies in the country.

A series of consumer education and business compliance initiatives are already underway ahead of WCRD, led by various regulators in the consumer space, under the umbrella of the Consumer Protection Forum (CPF).

These efforts are geared towards empowering consumers on their rights and ensuring compliance among suppliers.

As part of these activities, the University of the Free State will also host a symposium tomorrow, focusing on food safety and the roles of relevant stakeholders in guaranteeing that consumers purchase and consume goods meeting the required safety standards.

During WCRD celebrations on 15 March, Gina will deliver a keynote address highlighting the significance of consumer rights and government's commitment to ensuring consumer safety.

"WCRD serves as a crucial reminder of the responsibilities we hold as custodians of consumer interests. It is imperative that we continue to foster accountability and compliance among suppliers to safeguard the well-being of consumers.

"This year's theme underscores the importance of ensuring that products entering the market meet the highest safety standards, thereby instilling confidence among consumers.

"Through collaborative efforts with stakeholders and rigorous enforcement of consumer protection regulations, we can create an environment where consumers can make informed choices and trust in the safety and quality of the products they purchase.

"I look forward to engaging with fellow advocates and stakeholders during the celebrations as we reaffirm our commitment to protecting consumer rights," she said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.