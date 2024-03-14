South Africa: Operation Vala Umgodi Pounced On Alleged Drug Dealers in Hartswater

13 March 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- A collective group consisting of members of Vala Umgodi under the overall Command of Colonel Jacob Moloi and Operational Commander Lieutenant Colonel Tumi Seleke, the Kimberley Tactical Response Team (TRT), Kimberley Public Order Police (POP), Crime Intelligence, Pretoria Crime Scene Management (CSM) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) followed up on information regarding the alleged sale of drugs at three premises in Hartswater on Tuesday, 12 March 2024.

The members operationalised the information and the respective identified locations were raided.

During the search and seizure actions, the police raided the suspected drug houses simultaneously in Verwoerd and Sandrock Streets in Hartswater.

A significant amount of drugs were seized, including Crystal Meth (Tik) with an estimated street value of R 286 700.00, Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R 25 000.00, Cat with an estimated street value of R 17 182.00, as well as sachets of Nyaope.

A total of nine cellphones and three cell phone chargers and cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales were confiscated.

Six suspects, including four undocumented persons, aged 29, 36, 38 and 54, one South African male, aged 36, and one South African female aged 22, were arrested.

The suspects will appear in Hartswater Magistrates Court soon.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola applauded all SAPS members and external role players involved in the execution of Operation Vala Umgodi for their continuous efforts towards the prevention of crime in the province.

