Namibia: No Outbreak of Dysentery

13 March 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Written By Ester Mbathera

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula has dispelled reports of a dysentery outbreak in the country, particularly in Windhoek, amidst reports of increased cases of diarrhoea.

Dysentery is an infection of the intestines that causes diarrhoea with blood.

Some residents on social media have linked the rise in diarrhoea cases to the City of Windhoek's tap water.

"We don't have an outbreak of dysentery anywhere in Namibia. There are sporadic cases of diarrhoea, which are not unusual. The public is encouraged to observe personal hygiene," he told The Namibian this week.

Dysentery can be caused by various factors including viruses, bacteria, parasites and chemicals.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye confirmed that no formal complaints related to water quality have been received by the municipality.

Apart from personal hygiene, medical doctor Bernard Haufiku cautioned the public to minimise or totally avoid handshakes during mourning or other serious family events to prevent the spread of disease.

"We can greet the Zambezi way. It's much safer. Hand washing at all times, but more specifically after using a toilet or after a call of nature. The public washing basins should actually be inside the toilet room itself so that after helping oneself, you reach nothing before washing your hands," he said.

He further advised that people should thoroughly cook food like pork and fish to prevent the transmission of bacteria and other pathogens.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.