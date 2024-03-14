Zimbabwe: VID Officials Arrested for Awarding Licence to Woman Who Did Not Take Required Test

13 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)

A Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) trio has been dragged to court for awarding a class four licence to a driver without her going through the required testing procedures.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Gerald Chitete, Silas Mabaso Zamba and Doniel Mhlanga who are employed by the VID were arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

"On the 2" of February 2024 the accused persons were charged with the duty of examining student drivers through yard and road tests. It is alleged that the trio extended undue favour to an applicant student driver Linda Rwauya by giving her a class 4 driver's licence when she had not gone through the required testing procedure thereby, acting contrary to their duties as public officials," read the statement.

The matter came to light when a whistle-blower alerted the authorities and investigations led to the trios' arrest.

"The accused persons were granted US$200 bail. The matter has been remanded to the 27th of March 2024." - The Chronicle

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.