Zimbabwe: Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Pupils in Mutare

13 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

Three pupils aged between seven and 13, were yesterday knocked down and killed by a Toyota Fortuner vehicle which had veered off the road and hit them while they were crossing at the 2-kilometre peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road in Mutare.

A fourth pupil was also injured and the incident occurred at around 3 pm.

The victims were identified as Blessing Chisaria (nine), Silvian Maponde (13) and Strive Maponde (seven) all of Grange, Toronto (Chirochangu Plot).

The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured pupil was admitted at the same hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which three school pupils were killed whilst another pupil was injured when a Toyota Fortuner vehicle veered off the road to the left and knocked down the pupils who were crossing the road at the 2-kilometre peg along Christmas Pass-Shamu Road, Mutare on March 12, 2024, at around 1500 hours.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be observant, alert and observe stipulated speed limits to safeguard lives. Above all, drivers are implored to abide by the road rules and regulations in order to curb road accidents," he said.

