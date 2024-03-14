Angola: National and International Cooperation Deemed Crucial in Corruption Fight

Luanda — The National Directorate for Preventing and Combating Corruption (DNPCC) will always need the cooperation of national and international entities to combat crimes of an economic and financial nature, due to their specificity and complexity, defended on Wednesday in Luanda Province, the director of the institution, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Pedro Mendes de Carvalho.

Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Gróz, at the Workshop on Financial Investigations and Money Laundering Cases, taking place from 13 to 14 March, the magistrate reaffirmed that cooperation is a crucial element in the fight against corruption.

He said that without cooperation it would not be possible to combat economic and financial crimes, especially money laundering.

On the other hand, the representative of the European Union (AU) in Angola, Carlos Leitão, reiterated the need to improve the mechanisms for collecting and processing data, above all, to deepen statistics as a fundamental element of the credibility of justice.

For the diplomat, this step is essential to give credibility to the institutions, following the implementation of the asset recovery system and the recovery of large sums of money, at home and abroad, as a result of the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He explained that the Mutual Evaluation Report of the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) identified some of the main structural weaknesses, and that joint and coordinated work has been carried out to overcome them and make the country a benchmark in the region in the fight against money laundering.

In turn, the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Manuela Carneiro, emphasised the importance of collective efforts to fight money laundering, a threat that jeopardises not only the financial security of nations, but also of society as a whole.

She also spoke about the Pro-React project, which aims to support the strengthening of the National Asset Forfeiture System.

This is an initiative of the Angolan authorities, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented in partnership with the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and UNODC.

Pro-React aims to contribute to increasing the technical capacity of Angolan professionals in this field and to support the Government's strategies on the Sustainable Development path of the United Nations Agenda on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Workshop on Financial Investigations and Money Laundering Cases aims to improve the knowledge of the participants who will focus on issues related to financial investigations, with an emphasis on strategies, techniques and the method of investigating money laundering.

