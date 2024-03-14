Angola: Lunda-Sul Has 17 Catalogued Tourist Areas

Saurimo — The eastern Province of Lunda Sul has 17 areas considered to be of tourist interest that have been catalogued in recent years, with the possibility of deserving the attention of national and foreign investors, said on Wednesday in Saurimo, the technician from the local tourism department, Elisabete Sapato.

Speaking to ANGOP, she said that in addition to this number, there are still other areas of tourist interest to be discovered and catalogued, adding that out of the 17 controlled points, only the eighth can be used, with emphasis on the Tchihumbue river falls, in the municipality of Dala.

The official emphasised that the zones are in the province's four municipalities, namely Cacolo, Dala, Muconda and Saurimo, the last of which has the most tourist zones.

Elisabete Sapato emphasised that, for this year, the tourism department is working to publicise points of tourist interest so that they can be better preserved and enhanced, as well as to attract more visitors to the areas.

She recalled that the municipal administrations have been carrying out studies since January of this year with the aim of finding new tourist areas to catalogue and improve in the area.

The tourism technician recognised the poor state of the access roads to the sites, arguing that they needed to be urgently repaired in order to make better use of the natural resources.

She added that the sector plans to improve access routes to tourist sites, train tour guides, create signposts for the different sites and work on restoration, creating support infrastructures and promotional activities.

These include the Tchihumbue river falls, Samussanda, Cassengo Falls, Satchidongo, Luachimo, Tamba, Luia, Luia cave, as well as the Luar, Pelengue and Tchitende lagoons, tourist villages, guest houses, restaurants, bars and hotels, among other places.