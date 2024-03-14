Angola: New Labour Law Defines Rules On Video Surveillance

Luanda — Angola's new General Labour Law prohibits the use of video surveillance cameras to monitor workers' professional performance, recently warned the director of the Legal and Exchange Office of the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), David Kinjica.

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the diploma that comes into force on the 26th of this month, the director of the Legal and Exchange Office of MAPTSS clarified that the use of video surveillance means, stated in article nº. 26, will only be allowed when it is to guarantee the safety of employees, goods and means of production.

"It cannot be used as if it were a "Big Brother" in the workplace, just to guarantee the safety of the means of production, people and facilities", he continued.

Another point raised by the official has to do with the confidentiality of messages and access to information that workers have from the employer and vice-versa.

For David Kinjica, this is a catalog of Personality Rights that have now been enshrined and that represent an innovation, consolidation of the rights that were listed in the Constitution and now introduced into the Juridico-labour relationship.

The new diploma defines the rules that must be applied to all employment contracts concluded between people, public, private, mixed companies, cooperatives, social organizations, international organizations, diplomatic and consular representations.

The Law is also applied to employment contracts concluded abroad by nationals or residents hired in the country, without prejudice to the most favorable provisions for the worker and the rules of public order in the place where the contract is executed.