Angola: David and Walter At the Palancas Negras Debut for FIFA Date

Luanda — Players David Carmo, from Olympiakos in Greece, and Walter Monteiro, from Sagrada Esperança, are the debutants in the National Football Team's squad, for the double commitment on the FIFA date, the coach Pedro Gonçalves announced Tuesday in Luanda.

Likewise, the integration of Elliot Simao, from Al-Qaisoma in Saudi Arabia, and some returns, in the list released at a press conference, at the headquarters of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), aimed at the friendly games of the Angolan team, before their counterparts in Morocco, in Casa Blanca, on the 22nd of this month, and the Comoros Islands, on the 25th.

According to the coach, the gathering of those called up will be on the 18th of this month, for those who work in the country, traveling on the 19th, to Casa Blanca, and joining those from overseas, on the 20th.

Coach Pedro Gonçalves guaranteed that all logistical conditions are taken care of, so that the national team has a good test, compared to the similar teams in Morocco and Comoros.

Here are those called up:

(Goalkeeper) - Neblu (1º de Augosto), Dominique (Etoile Carouge) and Landú Langanga (Sagrada Esperança).

(Defenses) - Tó Carneiro (Petro de Luanda), David Carmo (Olympiakos from Greece), Eddie Afonso (Petro from Luanda), Jonas Ramalho (Al Ahly from Bahrain), Jonathan Buatu (Gil Vicente from Portugal), Jordy Gaspar (Pau from Franca), Kialunda Gaspar (Estrela Amadora from Portugal) and Núrio Fortuna (Gent from Belgium).

(Midfielder) - Maestro (Adana Demispor from Turkey), Domingos André (Felgueiras from Portugal), Show (Maccabi Haifa), Marcos Silva (Petro from Luanda), Megue (Petro from Luanda), Estrela (Erzurumspor from Turkey) and Walter Monteiro (Sagrada Esperança).

(Forwards) - Mabululu (Al Ittihad Alexandria from Egypt), Gilberto (Petro from Luanda), Elliot Simao (Al Quantooma from Saudi Arabia), Milson (Maccabi Tel Aviv from Israel), Chico Banza (Anorthosis from Cyprus), Jeremie Bela (Ckemont from France), Depú (Gil Vicente from Portugal) and Miro (Gil Vicente from Portugal).