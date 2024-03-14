Angola: Women's Economic and Social Empowerment Is a Priority

Luanda — The promotion of the economic and social empowerment of women and girls and the fight against gender violence constitute the main challenges of the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women (MASFAMU), The secretary of State, Alcina Lopes Kindanda said on Wednesday in Luanda.

The Secretary of State for Family and Promotion of Women was speaking at a meeting with the Social Communication, as part of "March Woman" program.

In her intervention, she spoke about women's participation in the peace and security negotiation process, the promotion of education for citizenship, the increase in health plans, sexual and reproductive rights.

According to the secretary, the aim is to build a healthy society and increase the participation of women in decision-making positions in all sectors.

Alcina Kindanda said that MASFAMU, within the scope of family and promotion of women, developed social action programs and appreciation of the family and support for rural women.

She said that the aim is to reduce illiteracy and increase the economic incentive to reduce poverty and social inequalities in the country.

She said that Angolan woman plays a fundamental and multifaceted role, being recognized as the guardian of the child's first education.

She highlighted that the role of women manifests itself in the main dimensions as an agent responsible for socialization, social stability and potential to stimulate economic development and preservation of civic and patriotic values.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the occasion, the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Nuno Caldas, spoke about the Executive's plan for institutional communication 2023 - 2027, whose first thematic session, linked to the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, was launched today.

"The objective is to take a look at the actions of the main goals of the National Development Plan 2023 - 2027", said the secretary, for whom the session served to address issues related to programs and political measures for the family and promotion of women.

He emphasized that other Executive programs and actions, in the most varied sectors, will be presented in other sessions that will be attended by secretaries of State.

He revealed that another format will be operationalized in the near future, to look at governance closely and guarantee interaction with citizens.

He stressed that in the first phase, meetings will be held every fortnight.