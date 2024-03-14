Angola: Petro Squad Seek Second Victory in Bal

Pretoria — Petro de Luanda seek, from 6pm this Thursday, against Fus de Rabat from Morocco, the second victory on the field in the Kalahari conference of the African Basketball League (BAL), which takes place in Pretoria, South Africa.

Petro de Luanda overcame Dynamo from Burundi on Tuesday on default, thus the latter team are automatically removed from the competition by the organizers due to non-compliance with the rules.

The game between Angolans and Moroccans, at the SunBet Arena pavilion, in Pretoria, could be a settling of scores as these two teams faced each other in the opening round with the Maghreb team winning 82-73.

The Angolan representative's biggest reference is his captain, Carlos Morais, who in the two games played was among the best scorers, in addition to his ability to make long-distance shots.

Childe Dundão is also expeceted to have a good performance, whose mission is to quickly conduct the offensive game, such as being sharp in stealing the ball and penetrating to avoid another defeat.

On the opposite side, point guard Jonathan Jordan, with an average of 10 points/game, is the catalyst of the game, always supported by veteran and captain Abdelhakim Zouita.

With the withdrawal of Dynamo from Burundi, FUS de Rabat and Petro de Luanda are practically qualified for the final stage of the competition, given that CapeTownTigers Tigers have lost all three games.

Now with just three teams, the top two teams qualify for the finals, in Rwanda.