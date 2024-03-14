Angola: Police Commander Urges Greater Protection of Public Property

Benguela — The provincial commander of the National Police in the centre-west Benguela Province, Commissioner Aristófanes dos Santos, on Wednesday urged his staff, with emphasis on junior and senior officers, to be more committed to protecting public property and assets.

According to the commissioner, who was speaking during the rank promotion of two chief superintendents and 18 superintendents, it is necessary to improve the security system in the Lobito Corridor.

The Commercial Port and the Lobito Refinery, the photovoltaic plants and issues linked to the Tax and Customs Police, among other assets, should also be given extra attention.

Aristófanes dos Santos was also concerned about the sale of scrap metal, which often leads to damage to public property that should be secured by the National Police.

For the commissioner, although the criminal situation in the province is not endemic or very serious, it does present some concerns, especially in peri-urban areas, at night, where most of the crimes occur.

"Benguela Province is receiving major investments from the government of the Republic of Angola and beyond, whose security must be safeguarded by our forces," he said.

At the time, the official stressed that the appointments are more than deserved because most of their lives have been at the service of the corporation and called their attention for greater responsibility and commitment to work.

He recognised the existence of some officers who have been in the same post for a long time for various reasons, but said that both the National General Commander and the Provincial Police Commander are attentive to the evolution of their careers in order to be fair in the way they act and behave in the corporation and in society.

"This appointment should be an incentive for more and better work in favour of the National Police and the citizens, who are the reason for the corporation's existence. Ranks or positions should not be a means of getting complacent and thinking that once we reach these levels we can be complacent or mistreat citizens," he concluded.

The ceremony to recognise these officers was preceded by others in the various organs of the corporation in the province.