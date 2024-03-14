Angola: Moroccan Coach Cautious On Facing Petro

14 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Pretoria — The Fus Rabat's coach, Said El Bouzidi, stated that Petro de Luanda's competitive experience worries him and that this Thursday's 6pm game will be a cautious one.

For this third round of the Kalahari Conference of the African Basketball League, to be played at the SunBet Arena pavilion, in Pretoria, South Africa, Bouzidi said he expected difficulties against a team he considers a candidate for the title.

Speaking on Wednesday at a press conference to launch the challenge, he stated that this is a match in which Petro will present themselves differently from the opening game in which his team won 82-73.

"Petro will be different from the first game and we need to be strong at all levels", he reiterated.

He stressed that the history of Angolan basketball goes through Petro de Luanda, whose players are regulars in the national teams.

Coach Bouzidi admitted that with Dynamo's withdrawal the fight between the possible winners of the conference will only be between Petro and his team.

