South Africa: Cabinet Concerned About Safety of Children

Cabinet has expressed concern about the safety of children following recent cases of child kidnappings in different parts of the country.

"Parents and caregivers must be extra vigilant regarding the safety and whereabouts of children in their care and should educate children on general safety precautions. In the spirit of Ubuntu, communities are urged to assist with taking care of children," Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Cabinet applauded police and the community of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape for the arrest of suspects in connection with the missing six-year-old Joslin Smith.

According to reports, Smith disappeared outside her home in Saldanha Bay last month.

"Cabinet joins the nation in prayer and efforts for the safe return of many other children who have gone missing in the recent past. Cabinet calls on persons with any information on all missing children to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 immediately.

"It simply cannot be the norm that 30 years into our democracy women and children live in fear of being the next victim. This damning situation goes against the founding values of our constitutional democracy, which is built on human rights, human dignity and equality for all," the Minister said.

As the world commemorated International Women's Day on Friday, 8 March 2024, Cabinet reiterated its call on South African men to stand up and fight the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

"We call on men to take part in the 365 Days of No Violence against Women and Children Campaign," she said.

The Minister made these remarks in Cape Town during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.